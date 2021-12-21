Amaree Felicier

Amaree Felicier was last seen on Dec. 19, according to Glastonbury police.

 Glastonbury police

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police are trying to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

They said Amaree Felicier left home on Dec. 19 and never returned.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black-colored long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Glastonbury police at 860-633-8301.

 

