GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police are trying to find a missing 15-year-old girl.
They said Amaree Felicier left home on Dec. 19 and never returned.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black-colored long sleeve shirt.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Glastonbury police at 860-633-8301.
