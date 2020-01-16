GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Glastonbury are hoping the public can help identify a couple of suspected thieves who targeted a bookstore.
They released surveillance photos of a man and woman whom they said stole from the Barnes & Noble in town.
The incident happened in December.
Police did not disclose what was taken or how much it was worth.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Glastonbury police at 860-633-8301.
