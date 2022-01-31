GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Glastonbury residents are urged to not use public mailboxes to mail items with sensitive information.
Police say they have received complaints about checks being stolen from public mailboxes.
"Criminals will steal checks from these mail boxes and alter the payee and amount in order to steal money from victims' bank accounts," police said.
“Residents are urged not to use public mailboxes to mail items of monetary value or for mail containing sensitive information,” Glastonbury police said.
Police say if you need to mail items with money or valuable information you should deliver them over the counter at the post office.
"GPD is working with the US Postal Inspectors to investigate these thefts," police said.
Anyone in town who has had their mail stolen is asked to call Glastonbury police at 860-633-8301.
