GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – The newest member of the Glastonbury Police Department was officially welcomed to the force on Thursday.
The new police K-9 is named “Soleil.”
The police dog was introduced at the River Front Community Center Thursday afternoon by her handler, Officer Neal Cavanaugh.
Police officials say Soleil was the star of her class during her nine weeks of intense training.
She’s the first K-9 on the force in Glastonbury in nearly 50 years.
“She’s a dual-purpose canine. Tracking and later on she’ll be evidence recovery. She does scent tracking and narcotics,” Officer Cavanaugh said.
Soleil and Officer Cavanaugh will begin regular patrol duty this week.
