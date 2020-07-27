GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – A restaurant in Glastonbury is shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Bin228 Gastropub posted the news on their Facebook page on Monday.
The restaurant says they’ve notified all employees who may have been exposed and urged all staff members to get tested.
Bin228 says it will remain closed for the next 10 days out of concern for the health and safety of staff members and guests.
According to their website, the Bin228 in Hartford is also closed.
