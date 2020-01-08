GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Glastonbury High School athletic staff member was suspended after allegedly enticing a minor.
Glastonbury Superintendent Alan Bookman sent a letter to parents about the incident.
Bookman said that on Monday evening, the unidentified staff member was accused of enticing a minor.
He was suspended and not allowed on school grounds.
Bookman said his job responsibilities included scorekeeping, timing, and parking.
The school district is investigating this accusation and working the law enforcement.
No additional details have been released at this time.
Channel 3 has reached out to Glastonbury Police about this incident, but they have not returned our requests.
