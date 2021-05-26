GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Glastonbury school leaders have identified a student who is behind inappropriate messages that forced the high school to recall its yearbooks.

A letter released by the Glastonbury school superintendent said the student gained access to a computer system and submitted a quote from Adolf Hitler, but falsely attributed the message to George Floyd.

Two other inappropriate messages were also discovered, including an offensive quote glorifying war and another referencing the Boston bomber.

The superintendent said the student received consequences in accordance with school policy and the matter has been referred to the police.

“Our school community is greatly distressed and disturbed by the anti-Semitic, racist, and biased yearbook incident. There is no place for any of this anywhere in our school system. We recognize that racism and privilege exist in our society. As a district we have committed ourselves to examining our school system and our school culture and to dismantling any practices that support inequality, privilege, and racism. We made that commitment a year ago. These are NOT just words. We have begun this critical work this year and will continue the work for many years to come,” the letter said.