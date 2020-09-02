GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Glastonbury parents have been notified that a staff member at one of the elementary schools has tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent of Schools Alan Bookman said he was notified Tuesday that a Hebron Avenue School staff member had tested positive after feeling ill.
The district conducted contact tracing, finding that the staff member came in contact with three other staff members, one from Hebron Avenue, one from Buttonball Lane, and one from Hopewell schools.
District officials said the staff member who tested positive wore a mask, and did not work, or have close contact, with students.
They also said all schools are sanitized every night.
The staff member and those who came in contact with that person are required to quarantine for 14 days before returning to school.
"Providing students and staff with a safe and healthy environment is our number one priority. Thank you to all our families for taking the time to prepare your children for the new health and safety protocols in place in our schools. Our actions help protect one another. Please continue to remind your children of the three W's: Wear their mask, Wash their hands, and Watch social distancing as much as possible. In addition, anyone feeling ill should stay home and contact a doctor if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19," the superintendent said in a letter to parents.
