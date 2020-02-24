GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Everyone has heard of therapy dogs, but one school in Connecticut has taken a different approach to that.
A Glastonbury schools is bringing in shelter puppies.
It was an idea that came to life last spring. Kate Johns-Galvin wanted to bring a litter of rescue puppies into her school.
“Over here, we keep the picture of what our litter is currently and what their names are,” Johns-Galvin said.
Johns-Galvin is the special education supervisor at the Eastford Building, which houses a preschool, the Links Academy, and a transitional program. She’s also an avid animal lover who volunteers with PawSafe.
“It’s my hobby. It’s my passion. I’ve always been drawn to animals,” Johns-Galvin said.
She thought the therapeutic and emotional benefits they provide would be a huge asset to her students.
Johns-Galvin put the school’s name on several lists for a therapy dog, but realized it was going to take a while.
“When I went back to the superintendent, I said, ‘you know, it’s taking a couple years to get a certified therapy dog. What if we just bring our puppies in?’ We know that they’re not going to hurt anyone because they’re teeny tiny. They’re also puppies, tend to be hypoallergenic because they don’t have their dander in yet, so you don’t have to worry about the allergies,” Johns-Galvin said.
So, after her superintendent gave her the green light, she brought the puppies in.
“I did it once, I brought the puppies in and the overwhelming support for having puppies here was, it just astounded me,” Johns-Galvin said.
What started as a trial run turned into a permanent fixture for everyone in the building.
“I can probably count ten days since last spring that we haven’t had puppies in this building,” Johns-Galvin said.
Johns-Galvin and other staff members foster the puppies and bring them to the school’s mailroom each day, which is really known as “The Puppy Room.”
“Our front office staff does the majority of the caretaking,” Johns-Galvin said.
Past the mailboxes is a common area with bean bags which are set up for students to sit and snuggle the puppies.
The big picture here is the lessons that the animals are giving those both inside and outside the classrooms.
“They learn that, you know, how they treat others can impact an interaction. So, when they treat the puppies with love and with compassion, the puppies give that right back to them,” said Deborah Burt, a preschool teacher.
The puppies give students that break they may need to reset.
“Sometimes during math, it gets hard and all that, and then I take a little walk, come down here and I see my favorite puppy, Snickers,” said Cole Landry, a 5th grader.
Allison Evans’ daughter, Macy, has been in the Links program since 8th grade and she says these puppies have been a blessing.
“I usually get phone calls during the day, ‘Mom, I’m feeling a certain way.’ And I don’t get those as much anymore. You know, she’s got the puppies to kind of help ease that feeling,” Evans said.
The staff has also been noticing an improvement in attendance since the puppies came on board.
“Some students have a really hard time coming to school. That can be very anxiety producing, just to come to school and we have enrolled puppy duties and puppy time into their plans, and it’s gotten students to school who formerly were not coming to school,” Johns-Galvin said.
The puppies are getting just as much out of this as the students are.
“The fact that they’ve been handled so much and get fed treats out of hands of kids and get played with, they just really make amazing animals,” Johns-Galvin said.
After a few weeks, the puppies are adopted out and the puppy clock resets once again.
“It’s kind of bringing everyone together. That’s the sense that I’m getting, it really is, and it’s softened our school. You know, it’s really created a very warm atmosphere in here and it’s an atmosphere that people from the outside are getting to witness,” Johns-Galvin said.
