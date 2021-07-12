GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police have arrested a teen accused of altering quotes in the Glastonbury High School's 2021 yearbook.
Back in May of this year, administrators notified police of an Adolf Hitler quote in the yearbook, which had been incorrectly attributed to George Floyd, the man who was murdered in Minneapolis, Minnesota in June of 2020 by now-former police officer Derek Chauvin.
The quote had been printed underneath the picture of one of the students.
School officials also found that another student's yearbook quote referenced drugs and the Boston Marathon bomber.
Glastonbury Police say that Hollister Tryon, 18, of Glastonbury had hacked into the school's system and changed the quotes prior to when the yearbooks came out in 2020.
He was charged with two counts of third degree computer crime and was issued a $5,000 court bond.
Police add that Tryon is also a student at Glastonbury High School.
