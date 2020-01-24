GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Glastonbury student has been diagnosed with mumps, according to school officials.
A letter sent to parents said a Glastonbury High School student had been infected.
Mumps is a contagious disease that is spread through direct contact with saliva or respiratory droplets from the mouth, nose or throat.
Some symptoms of the disease are puffy cheeks, tender and swollen jaw, fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite.
Symptoms typically appear 16 to 18 days after infection.
Any parent with questions or concerns is asked to contact their child’s healthcare provider.
For more information on mumps, click here.
