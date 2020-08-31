GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - The fall semester kicked off on Monday for students in several districts across our state, including in Glastonbury.
Only grades six through twelve headed back into the classroom on Monday.
The district opted for a plan B for those grades.
It’s a combo of in-school classroom learning paired with at-home e-learning.
Glastonbury's Superintendent Dr. Alan Bookman greeted students and teachers.
"The reason for the block schedule is there will be less passing time, so there will only be several times during the day where students will actually leave the classroom and go to their new classes as opposed to doing it eight times during the day," Dr. Bookman said.
The district worked all summer on figuring out the best option based on what the state recommended.
The district also needed a plan that would fill in the gaps early on this school year for any learning that didn’t happen last year.
Sixth graders to seniors will be in the classroom two days per week.
The other three grades will learn from home.
They’ll also be split into cohorts.
Last names starting with A-K will be in the building Mondays and Thursdays, while letters L-Z will be in on Tuesdays and Fridays.
They’ll each learn from home on Wednesdays.
"It doesn't mean that those students who are in the second half of the alphabet today have nothing to do. The teachers will be zooming into every one of their homes," Dr. Bookman said.
Parents can opt to keep their student home all five days of the week.
Kindergartners to fifth graders have the same option or they can attend in-classroom learning all five days of the week.
The district expects elementary classroom sizes to be smaller this school year based on early numbers showing many parents are choosing e-learning.
Smaller classes will allow for better social distancing.
The superintendent says the district is ready to adapt.
"Students who are taking AP courses will take the AP exams come May and we expect everything to be learning during the course of the year," Dr. Bookman said.
His main focus is on learning and the well being of his students.
"There’s a two-pronged approach. It starts with safety and there’s learning. We also had concerns about the social and emotional wellness of all of our students, and it’s been a tough time for everybody, not just students. We wanted to make sure that they remained emotionally healthy also," Glastonbury Superintendent of Schools Alan Bookman tells us.
Some extra measures the district is taking includes having students and teachers wear face masks, having plexiglass dividers in certain areas, and keeping students in their classroom cohort during lunch.
The superintendent says teachers and staff are doing what they can to keep students safe and asks parents help them too.
"What we can’t control is what happens outside of the school. We need the support of all families to make sure that their children keep distance from anybody or any place where they might contract this disease so that’s a very important aspect of it," added Superintendent Bookman.
If a teacher or student is near someone who contracts COVID-19 or they themselves get sick, the plan right now is to continue teaching that course through e-learning or remote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.