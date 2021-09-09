GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Glastonbury Public Schools hit the ground running at the start of the school year.
Superintendent Alan Bookman, Ph.D., spoke about the new academic year Thursday morning during an interview.
School for public school students in Glastonbury started on Aug. 25 and 26.
The district said it planned to start the school year with in-building learning for all students.
It has two other contingencies in case of a COVID-19 influx, including a mix of in-school and electronic learning, and e-learning for all students. However, it would need the state Department of Education to approve those two plans.
Information about the district's plans can be found on its website here.
