GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Town of Glastonbury will be holding a public forum to address the increase in car thefts and break-ins.

It’s an issue that has become widespread across the state and frustrated residents want to see more change.

The forum is happening at the Riverfront Community Center from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Concerned residents started their own group called Safe Streets Glastonbury.

However, many said they feel more change needs to happen at the state capitol.

House Democrats and Republicans said they are making some progress on the issue.

One of the big concerns is making sure police and judges can get information on repeat offenders.

CT lawmakers exploring ways of quelling uptick in juvenile crimes (WFSB) - As lawmakers continue talks on how to fix a spike in juvenile crimes, terrifying car thefts keep happening.

Glastonbury is one of many towns trying to fight back against an increase in car break-ins and thefts.

The juvenile crimes have been happening during broad daylight.

The Glastonbury Police Department recently formed a task force to address the issue.

State lawmakers are also trying to figure out how to address to rise in juvenile crimes.

Some Republicans want police to be able to see a juvenile’s criminal history when asking a judge to sign off on a detention order.

“It’s these repeat offenders that you hear a lot about that we’re looking to stop here,” said Rep. Craig Fishbein, a Republican who represents Wallingford and Cheshire.

Democrats want to get suspects into diversionary programs soon after teens are arrested in hopes that they won’t commit any more crimes.

“We got to find out where are the kids not engaged in other activities,” said Rep. Toni Walker, a Democrat from New Haven.

Gov. Ned Lamont supports having repeat offenders in group homes run by the Department of Correction.

“Ways that they can get a mentor, a parole officer that can deal with them in a more serious way,” Lamont said.

A new law coming this fall will require the state to track how often detention orders are denied.

Some Republicans want that to start sooner.