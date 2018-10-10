GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - It’s the list you 'dent' want to top.
The towns with the most reported deer strikes.
AAA and The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are putting out a warning to drivers now that mating season is underway.
Deer crossing signs are on the side of the road for a reason.
AAA says it isn’t surprising Glastonbury tops the list because it’s a well-populated town bordering woodland.
It’s that time of year when the number of deer strikes spikes.
“This is the mating season and so deer are more active especially during dawn hours and dusk hours and of course we are having shorter days when it’s more difficult to see. That combination of things can really mean trouble for motorists,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson.
Glastonbury tops the list of towns that reported the most deer strikes last year.
In fact, the number has jumped across the state.
Deep says 4,000 motorists were involved in a road kill crash last year, which is up 10 percent from the year before.
Many drivers say Route 2 is notoriously known for deer sightings
“You have to be attentive. You look for the reflection in their eyes, in the dark, it’s easier to spot them. If you’re driving at a safe speed, I don’t see why you would hit a deer you know,” said Chris Little.
Until now, some admit they hadn’t thought twice about these signs.
I don’t really. I’ve never thought about it,” said Maira Rahman.
The damage of hitting a deer can be costly and deadly
AAA is hoping drivers will heed their warnings before it’s too late.
“Mostly, it’s just a matter of raising your awareness so that you look out, limit distractions, and hopefully limit the expense of a possible deer strike,” said Parmenter.
AAA says it’s a good idea to double check your insurance policy because even with comprehensive coverage, hitting one of these can cost you thousands.
