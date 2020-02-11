GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Preservationists in Glastonbury are celebrating what they consider a major victory on Tuesday night.
Town leaders are taking a step which could stop the planned demolition of a historic mill.
The fate of the Cotton Hollow Mill is still up in the air, but town leaders announced they will fight to try and save it.
The people who live what remain of the historic cotton mill in Glastonbury says it’s so much more than an old tall wall in the middle of the woods.
“It’s not just ruins, it’s not rubble, what it is is historic iconic artifacts,” said Brian Chiffer.
Glastonbury Doctor Brian Chiffer, who gives tours of the area, says the ruins known as Cotton Hollow Mill are worth protecting.
The structure was built in the early 1800s and local historians say the mill helped propel Glastonbury from a farming community to an industrial town.
“It is a symbol to me of Glastonbury and its early industrial past and just ingenuity, creativity, genius,” said Steve Bielitz.
History lovers were horrified when the property owner began removing stones and preparing to demolish the mill. The town stopped the process because the owner needs a special permit.
One young preservationist wants to ensure the mill is permanently protected.
“I think it’s so important to have physical reminders of where our town came from and why we are so prosperous like we are today,” said Wesley Harris.
Wesley Harris, a 17-year-old, started a petition to protect the mill and at a town council meeting, announced more than 4,000 people have signed the petition.
“Sometimes it’s hard to visualize things online, what 4,000 people look like, but here’s what is looks like on paper,” Harris said.
Many of the signers attended the meeting and every council member announced they want to save the mill too.
The next step is tricky because the ruins are on private property, but the council voted to explore acquiring the land the mill is on from the current owner.
“I’m so elated that this town will support historic preservation, especially in this instance,” Chiffer said.
This is not a done deal and there is no word if the land owner, Amy Rio, would want to sell or donate the land.
Channel 3 reached out to Rio on Tuesday, but she did not respond for comment or attend the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.