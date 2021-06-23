GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A string of car thefts in Glastonbury have police and residents on high alert.

Police said the thefts are becoming more brazen and happening in broad daylight.

A Town Council meeting was held on Tuesday night to address the issue.

Leaders said they took action by sending a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont which addressed the car thefts.

Just last week, five people, two of them teens, were arrested in connection with car crashes and stolen vehicles from the area, according to police.

The most recent theft ended with a crash on Route 17. All of the five suspects arrested were under the age of 19 were arrested.

"We’ve had multiple break ins into garages on my street in this town in the last three months," said Jenn Jennings of Glastonbury.

Glastonbury police identify suspects arrested in connection with weekend crashes, vehicle thefts Five people were arrested in connection with three car crashes that happened Sunday, one of which involved a stolen rideshare vehicle.

Glastonbury residents said the rash of car thefts and break-ins has become concerning.

During Tuesday's council meeting, several people spoke about run-ins with thieves, mostly during daylight hours.

"What’s next? Will they be trying to come into my house," said Kristen Verbeaux of Glastonbury.

"I’m finding more that crime is occurring more during the daytime while residents are in their yard or in their kitchen or in my case ,walking in and out the house," said Jennifer Sanford of Glastonbury.

Glastonbury police said car thefts and break-ins have increased with 75 stolen cars and more than 200 thefts from cars in 2020.

"There’s no predictability by day, by hour, or by location," said Chief Marshal Porter, Glastonbury police.

Tuesday night, the council voted to send another letter to the statehouse about the issue.

Police said most of the people committing the crimes are younger than 20.

Council members asked the legislature to create laws that hold juvenile offenders accountable for thefts.

Several bills, including one that would require GPS monitoring for a child charged with car theft more than once, failed in the statehouse this session.

"I think the chances in the law sent a message to young people that there aren’t going to be many consequences," said council chairman Thomas Gullota.

“There are a lack of consequences for young offenders, especially juveniles under the age of 18, so we see this behavior repeated over and over again,” said Lt. Corey Davis, Glastonbury police.