GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A string of car thefts in Glastonbury have police and residents on high alert.

Police say the thefts are becoming more brazen, happening in broad daylight.

A town council meeting is being held on Tuesday evening to address the issue.

Leaders are slated to take action on a letter to the governor addressing the car thefts.

Just last week, five people, two of them teens, were arrested in connection to car crashes and stolen vehicles from the area.

Neighbors have complained about car thefts and burglaries happening in parking lots, and even in their own driveways.

Glastonbury police identify suspects arrested in connection with weekend crashes, vehicle thefts Five people were arrested in connection with three car crashes that happened Sunday, one of which involved a stolen rideshare vehicle.

Earlier this year, a bill that would require a child charged for a second time with car thefts to wear a GPS monitoring device didn’t pass.

Glastonbury police say thefts committed by juveniles is a huge problem.

“There are a lack of consequences for young offenders, especially juveniles under the age of 18, so we see this behavior repeated over and over again,” said Glastonbury police Lt. Corey Davis.

The council meeting begins at 7 p.m.