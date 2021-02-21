BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A busy roadway in Berlin is back open following a gas leak
Officials say the leak occurred around 12:45 Sunday afternoon on Glen Street.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Authorities have not stated what caused the leak.
