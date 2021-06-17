NORTH WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) -- No injuries were reported after a glider crashed in North Windham on Thursday.
It happened on Route 6 near Airport Road, around 11:45 a.m.
A portion of the road was shut down for the investigation.
Fire crews and Connecticut State Police responded.
The Federal Aviation Administration was called to the scene as well.
It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.
