DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews have responded to a home in Danbury after a glider crashed into it.
The glider crashed into the roof of the home on Golden Hill Avenue, Mayor Mark Boughton said.
Police said the Alisport Silent 2 Electro glider plane out of Danbury Municipal Airport lost power and conducted an emergency landing.
At the time of the crash, there was one person inside of the glider and three people inside the home.
The pilot suffered minor injuries and was brought to Danbury Hospital.
The three people inside the home were also brought to the hospital as a precaution.
The airport administration was on the scene working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.