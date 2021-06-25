STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A global manufacturer and technology company is moving its corporate headquarters to Connecticut.
ITT Inc. will set up shop in Stamford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Friday.
According to Lamont, ITT manufactures highly engineered components and develops customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. It employs approximately 9,700 employees in more than 35 countries. The company’s 24,000 square-foot headquarters will be located at 100 Washington Blvd. in Stamford.
The move will bring 57 jobs to the state.
“Our administration has been laser-focused on doing everything we can to get Connecticut’s economy growing again, and having a company with a worldwide reputation like ITT deciding to move their global headquarters to our state is nothing but a win,” Lamont said. “I appreciate the team at ITT, including CEO Luca Savi, on selecting Connecticut, and I look forward to having a strong working relationship as this company continues to grow here.”
ITT Inc.'s old headquarters was located in White Plains, NY.
“We are excited to begin a new chapter at ITT in the vibrant city of Stamford, CT,” said Luca Savi, president and CEO of ITT Inc. “Stamford’s rich history and prime location will provide the perfect home for our new global headquarters and will allow us to grow and build upon ITT’s long history. As a global manufacturer and developer of highly engineered components and technology, we are confident that our newly designed space will inspire innovation and collaboration and provide better solutions to serve our customers. We look forward to our move later this year.”
The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development is supporting the project by providing a grant in arrears up to $1,995,000, contingent on the company creating and retaining up to 57 new full-time jobs.
