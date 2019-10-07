NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- The month-long strike at General Motors is having a growing impact at local dealerships as they scramble to find parts and keep customers rolling.
At Scranton Motors in Norwich, General Manager Matt Scranton said they’ve seen a significant drop in service.
When unionized employees hit the picket line back on Sept. 15, Scranton said there was no communication from General Motors saying this was coming.
The numbers tell the story, according to Scranton Motors, month to month, August to September, parts and service were down 30 percent.
“The volume of what we’re producing is significantly less, but its prioritizing,” Scranton said.
He added that their dealerships are trying their best to service their customers vehicles.
However, when General Motors parts deliveries are few and far between, the dealership has to rely on the network of local dealerships that may in stock critical parts, like brake rotors.
“What GM does is out of our control. But we’re trying to meet their needs,” said Jason Sheldon, operations manager.
Sheldon added that it gets tougher to find parts as the strike goes on. If a customer needs a mirror or a trim piece, that could take weeks or longer. Critical parts like electronics and drive-train components are a priority to fix.
If a GM dealership can’t get the part for a car or truck, they’re not opposed here from harvesting from a donor vehicle.
“We haven’t had to pull cars apart yet, but we’re talking about it,” Scranton said.
The strike also effects used car sales too. If they can’t get the parts to recondition the GM products being traded in, they can’t sell those either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.