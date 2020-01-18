Friends and extended family of the Todt family have started a Go Fund Me page.
They say its been created to help defray the burial arrangements of Megan and her three children and dog, who were found dead Monday in their Celebration, Florida home.
Osceola sheriffs and federal agents discovered the victims while arresting Megan's husband Anthony Todt on insurance fraud charges.
Now he faces multiple charges of murder.
The page called "Todt Family Resting Place Arrangements" is organized by a team in Uncasville.
They said:
"We cannot take the pain and heartbreak away from any of their family and friends. We can however take away some of the costly burden of the final arrangements that include their transportation, funeral, burial site and markers."
Click here to see the page.
