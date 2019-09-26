SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Several goats choked on apples that someone dumped in a pen, according to a farmer in Southington.
The goats belonged to Longmeadow Farm, which is on Mount Vernon Road and Prospect Street.
"Attention, whoever dumped apples in my pen choked three of my goats," a sign read outside of the pen. "Always ask owner before dumping."
The sign also said no animals would be there until the spring or summer of 2020.
Channel 3 reached out to the Southington Police Department to see if it is investigating.
