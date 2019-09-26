SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Several goats choked on apples that someone dumped in a pen, according to a farmer in Southington.
The goats belonged to Longmeadow Farm, which is on Mount Vernon Road and Prospect Street.
"Attention, whoever dumped apples in my pen choked three of my goats," a sign read outside of the pen. "Always ask owner before dumping."
The sign also said no animals would be there until the spring or summer of 2020.
The farm had become a refuge for families and even cancer patients because they're welcome to go right up to the fence and pet, as well as feed the animals.
"Everyone feeds them. Cornflakes, Cheerios, stuff like that and it's been real good for families and the neighborhood," said Daniel True.
Farm owner Daniel True says all of the goats died from the apples.
"Coming home and seeing that, and digging the hole for something that I've seen born myself, helped through, the mother and everything, it was really bad," True said.
True is still mourning the loss of three of his beloved goats.
"This person was probably trying to do the right thing by feeding them, but you need to cut the apples or you need to ask or just leave them outside," True said.
True said many from the community have reached out to ask what they can do to help the farm.
"They'll help sponsor a new crowd of animals that I'll get. I'll fix the fence and make it bigger and better for next year," True said.
Going forward, True said he plans on getting more goats and also baby cows.
The police are not getting involved at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.