The community is coming together to support a local family after a former Shelton firefighter lost his fight with cancer Tuesday morning.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Skurat family after the passing of past Lieutenant Christopher "Opie" Skurat. The page has raised $7,685 of its $15,000 goal.
Opie was a retired firefighter who served as Lieutenant for the Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. in Shelton.
According to the GoFundMe page, Opie was diagnosed with Stage 4 lymphoma in 2017.
He is survived by his wife Carla and their two sons Jake and Ryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.