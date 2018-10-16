The community is stepping up in support of a New Haven officer who was hit by a wrong-way driver last week.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Officer Thomas Murray. So far, more than $1,800 of the page’s $5,000 goal has been raised.
The crash happened on Oct. 5 just before 1 a.m. on the northbound side of I-91 near exit 8.
Investigators said Murray was driving home from work when he was hit.
The wrong-way driver, 27-year-old Katherine Gavidia, was killed in the crash.
Murray remains in serious condition in the hospital.
