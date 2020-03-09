BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A historic golden eagle sculpture disappeared from atop a museum in Bridgeport.
The sculpture reportedly fell from it's mount on The Barnum Museum and was nowhere to be found.
"It had been bent on its mount during last Thursday's severe wind gusts, but was intact and still flying above the museum when the building closed on Friday evening," said John Temple Swing, chief operating officer and assistant director, The Barnum Museum.
Swing described the eagle as being gold in color, made of brass and having a wingspan of over 8 feet.
Anyone with information leading to the eagle's safe return to the museum should contact Kathy Maher, Swing, or Adrienne Saint-Pierre at the museum at 203-331-1104, x100 or emailing info@barnum-museum.org.
