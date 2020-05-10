WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The town of West Hartford decided to reopen its public golf courses Sunday morning.
People at Rockledge Golf Club are reminded to practice social distancing with signs, and the strict measures don't end there.
For Ed Molyneaux, the return is a reassuring sign.
"I think at this point, the major hit has happened. We flattened the curve and you’re not going to prevent everyone from getting COVID-19. So, I think it makes sense at this point to say let’s get the economy going and some from of normalcy," Molyneaux said.
While closed for weeks, the town carefully assessed when it should reopen its courses.
Back in March, Rockledge explained its decision by writing in part on Facebook "We are nearing a critical stage of the virus threat, and social distancing works.”
Keeping up with the practice, staff are enforcing social distance.
For people who can walk the course, they should.
However, golf carts are still available per person unless the other player lives in the same household.
In an effort to slow the spread, it's adopting new rules.
"It’s credit card only. We’re not taking cash," said Dylan Carneirio with Rockledge Golf Club. "We’re not taking any walk-ins, we don’t want any people congregating at the golf course."
Which means you'll have to book your tee times online where you can also pay ahead.
You'll have to wear a mask when you're near the clubhouse.
The pro shop, clubhouse, snack bar, and restaurant are still closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.