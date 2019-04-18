BALTIC, CT (WFSB) - A golfer was hurt in what was described as an encounter with a bobcat in Baltic.
It happened at the Mohegan Sun Golf Course on Dows Lane, according to Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications operations manager Travis Irons.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it responded, located and euthanized the bobcat.
The location of the attack was hole 7, Irons said.
The injured victim had to be transported to a local hospital by way of an ambulance around 9 a.m.
Irons said the golfer suffered only minor injuries.
No other details were released.
Bobcats don't bother people so I am sure he hit it with his club or ball and it was defending itself. And also he could have been near young ones and the bobcat will get aggressive if a mother protecting babies. I am glad the guy only has minor injuries.
