PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) – Portland Golf Course was open for the warm weather on Wednesday.
Last year they didn’t open until the last week of March.
Eyewitness News talked to the happy golfers there.
A lot of golfers are still playing Wednesday afternoon.
Some are tailgating or working on their putting.
It wasn’t just golfing, cyclists and runners were on the Heritage Trail in Farmington.
So many people found a way to enjoy the winter timeout.
The parking lot was packed at Portland Golf Course.
Wednesday brought record warmth and there wasn’t much of a breeze earlier in the day.
Now there is a steady northwest wind kicking in that will result in drastically colder air Wednesday evening.
The manager says this was easily one of the busiest February days they’re ever seen.
All but three tee times were taken.
“It’ll be a little rusty but I’m heading down to Florida at the end of the month so I want to get ready for it a little bit. This is kind of some Florida weather right? I think so 68 as I was driving in. It’s beautiful out. And the skies are blue too everything is working out. It’s a perfect day. I may be too hot with a sweater on,” said Rob Roberti of East Haddam.
It’s 60 degrees with blue skies and the state is less than two days from snow.
