CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - The sunshine had golfers out on courses across our state today.
With Thanksgiving just a week away, was today the last day to hit the links this year?
Saturday will be another great day for gold, but nothing like today.
This very well could have been the nicest day we’ll see until next spring.
It’s 60 degrees and the wind has picked up ahead of our cold front tonight.
A few hours ago, it was perfect golf weather.
The parking lot was full, the skies were blue, and the wind was calmer.
Rockledge didn’t miss a single tee time from 8 a.m. to 2:30.
Management says this is the busiest day they’ve had all fall.
Normally golf courses stay open through Thanksgiving, but 60s this late in the season doesn’t happen too often.
Saturday brings us more golf weather. Tee times here are already booked up.
