CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Six golfers may have tied for first place after one round of play in the Travelers Championship, but there's still a lot of play left at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
And not all of it has to do with golf.
It's also about the fans.
Bill Misko of Newington brought a special book with him.
“I’ve got my autograph book from back when I was 10 years old," Misko said. “I’ve got all my tickets from 1975 GHO and I’m here I have all these autographs."
Misko said his grandparents took him to the even back in 1967, when it was the Greater Hartford Open.
“It was a lot of fun when it was in Wethersfield," he said.
Years later, it's still a tradition he holds dear. He lined up early on Friday to see some of the top golfers in the world.
The leaders after one round of play included Ryan Armour, Bronson Burgoon, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Abraham Ancer, Mackenzie Hughes and Zack Sucher.
They all shot 6-under 64.
Defending champion Bubba Watson and two-time winner Phil Mickelson, along with 79 others, shot within five shots going into round 2, which happens on Friday.
Keep tabs on the leaderboard through the PGA Tour website here.
Morning tee times happened between 6:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. Afternoon times were from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The weather still wasn't very favorable for tournament play on Friday.
It was a muddy and squishy mess at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
The skies also opened up a few times.
Over the past few days, golf crews have been laying down mulch and stone to help with the muddy conditions.
After that stopped working, 1,000 robber mats were put down, in an effort to help spectators get from one area to another.
If an area was too wet, it was blocked off.
Since the event is once a year, die-hard fans said rain or shine, it's worth it.
The weekend, however, is looking sunny and bright.
On Friday night, the Spin Doctors, known for their 90s hits "Two Princes" and "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong" will take the stage at the TPC.
The concert is scheduled to happen from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone.
Rounds 3 and 4 of play tee off Saturday and Sunday mornings at 8 a.m.
For more on the Travelers Championship, check out Channel 3's special website section here.
