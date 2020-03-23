(WFSB) – Golfers around the state were hoping that the Connecticut Golf Association would be able to convince Governor Ned Lamont to keep courses open during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Connecticut State Golf Association has sent a letter to Lamont asking him to keep courses open as long as they follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing.
Some of the things being done at golf courses including lifting the cups up, leaving the pins in, and only one person to a golf cart.
“If I go out by myself, I’m just going to stick a tee in the center of the green and putt to that. I’m not going to touch the flagstick; I’m not going to touch anything. I don’t need a cart, I have a power cart. I don’t have to touch anything anybody else is touching,” said Shawn Simpson, a golfer.
But there’s more to it than keeping the golfer’s safe.
Angelo Fiducia at Tunxis is concerned with his and his staff’s safety.
“Really concerned with our staff. We’ve talked amongst our employees, we want to be safe ourselves like in any business, so we’re working out of the starters shack where there’s a lot less contact with customers,” Fiducia said.
The golfers Channel 3 spoke with are all for keeping the courses open.
“It’s just about getting out here. We’re not taking the golf too seriously, it’s just to kind of get a break from everything that’s going on,” said Jake Freidenberg.
Despite the requests of the Connecticut Golf Association, Lamont went ahead and closed the courses beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday
Maintenance people will still be able to keep working.
