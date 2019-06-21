CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - As golfers wrap up the second round of the Travelers Championship on Friday, some of the bigger names won't make it to the weekend.
While focus is on the tournament play, there are many more elements to the championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
And not all of it has to do with golf, it's also about the fans.
On Friday, golf fan Bill Misko of Newington brought a special book with him.
“I’ve got my autograph book from back when I was 10 years old," Misko said. “I’ve got all my tickets from 1975 GHO and I’m here I have all these autographs."
Misko said his grandparents took him to the even back in 1967, when it was the Greater Hartford Open.
“It was a lot of fun when it was in Wethersfield," he said.
Years later, it's still a tradition he holds dear. He lined up early on Friday to see some of the top golfers in the world.
Late Friday, Zack Sucher was leading the board, followed by Chez Reavie, Keegan Bradley, and Andrew Putnam.
Phil Mickelson will not be making the cut in Cromwell this weekend.
Lefty shot a 6 over 76 in the second round today, so he is 3 over par.
Brooks Koepka shot a birdie four times at one point in the round.
Right now, he's minus 3, so if he plays at par for the rest of the round, he'll make it to the weekend.
Andrew Putnam also made a move up the leaderboard.
Bubba Watson made a move up the leaderboard.
Bubba birdied 4 times in a row to put him into contention, as he sits at 7 under par.
Keep tabs on the leaderboard through the PGA Tour website here.
The weather still wasn't very favorable for tournament play on Friday.
It was a muddy and squishy mess at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
The skies also opened up a few times.
Over the past few days, golf crews have been laying down mulch and stone to help with the muddy conditions.
After that stopped working, 1,000 robber mats were put down, in an effort to help spectators get from one area to another.
If an area was too wet, it was blocked off.
Since the event is once a year, die-hard fans said rain or shine, it's worth it.
The weekend, however, is looking sunny and bright.
On Friday night, the Spin Doctors, known for their 90s hits "Two Princes" and "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong" will take the stage at the TPC.
The concert is scheduled to happen from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone.
Rounds 3 and 4 of play tee off Saturday and Sunday mornings at 8 a.m.
