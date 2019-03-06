SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Days after a devastating fire at a grocery store in Southington, no one knows how it started or why it moved so quickly.
But out of the ruins comes a story of heroism.
Families of workers say lives were saved because of the actions of one shopper.
Days later, the back of the store has come down.
A normal workday was halted by this fire that started and no one knew it was happening until a customer ran inside.
It was a snowy Sunday night when the fire started.
Except for a handful of employees and a couple of customers, Tops Supermarket on Route 322 in Southington was nearly empty, but they’re grateful for one of their regulars, Bob Hopko.
“I noticed a little bit of what appeared to be smoke or steam coming out of the back of the shed,” said Hopko.
Hopko says he didn’t think anything of it so he went shopping.
Inside, he says there was no indication that minutes later, a fire would rip through the 68-year-old store.
“No smoke, no smell, no alarms, nothing,” said Hopko.
After shopping for 10 minutes, Hopko went back to his car and realized that whatever he saw earlier turned into a full-on blaze.
“Ran to the front of the building, went through the doors and said, ‘your building is on fire,’” said Hopko.
He’d be the first one to inform them.
“I think at that point, the owner heard me and said, ‘what,’” said Hopko.
The warning rang out store-wide and everyone got out with just minutes to spare.
“At that point, it was getting dangerous, because flames were shooting through that shed area,” said Hopko.
“My son said in all honesty, if it was five minutes later, he thinks for sure, there would have been serious injuries,” said Bridget Ceruti.
Bridget Ceruti is the mother of one of the clerks working that night and looking back at how fast the fire moved, she’s hailing Hopko a hero and wanted the opportunity to thank him.
“Just extremely grateful that that gesture to go in, and that lives were spared, to see the devastation afterwards, I think that’s what really touches you,” Ceruti said.
Schedules didn’t allow them to meet face to face, but Hopko says he wouldn’t hesitate to do it again.
“Once it clicked in, I ran for the building because they had no idea what was going on in the back,” Hopko said.
Fire officials confirm the fire did start in the back of the store, possibly the kitchen area.
Earlier, our crews spotted several arson investigators there, as we all wait for the official cause of this fire.
