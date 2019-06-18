NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A patient care specialist at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital is being deemed a hero after saving a toddler.
Hannah Schukei saw something unusual while she was driving and decided to turn her car around.
Now, New London police are honoring her actions.
Schukei saw a shirtless toddler wandering the street on Monday morning after unlocking the front door of his house and walking away.
“We’re going to present you with this citation from the New London Police Department signed by the chief of police for your actions yesterday morning,” said Chief Peter Reichard, New London Police Department.
Schukei said she was just following her instincts before dawn Monday morning when she saw what she thought was a shirtless toddle walking along the sidewalk on Montauk Avenue.
It was 4 a.m. and she had just completed her 12-hour shift at L&M Hospital.
“I saw the kid as clear as day, turned around again, pulled off to the side of the road, and rolled down my window and asked the kid, ‘hey, what’s going on?’ He ran right up to the side of my car, opened my door, through his arms up. I picked him up and called 911,” Schueki said.
Police arrived and took the child to the hospital for a check-up. Meanwhile, police sent a phone message out to area residents.
“… Wandering the area near Cumberland Farms Montauk Avenue,” the message said.
First responders canvassed the neighborhood saw and open door and woke the parents who were reunited with the 2-year-old at the hospital.
“Very apologetic. They were very nice, really reassuring that this most likely would never happen again, if ever,” Schukei said.
It was no short stroll for the toddler. He walked about a third of a mile from his home.
Neighbors said they were stunned the toddler would escape, but the parents told police the little guy has unlocked the door and gotten out before.
“You action saved the life of this child and prevented a tragedy from possibly taking place,” Reichard told Schukei.
Reichard also gave Schukei a challenged coin, which is given to police officers who’ve done acts of service above and beyond the call of duty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.