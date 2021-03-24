NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a driver in New Haven on Tuesday night.
Police said the 37-year-old man was hit on Sherman Avenue between Elm Street and Whalley Avenue just before 9 p.m.
A 40-year-old woman reported hearing the impact and was able to get to the victim before emergency crews arrived.
Police said she was able to perform CPR on the victim until firefighters and medical personnel got there.
An ambulance took the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital.
Investigators said they learned that the victim got out of a parked car near his home on Sherman Avenue. As he crossed the street, the driver of a Honda Accord turned onto the street and struck him on the double yellow lines.
The driver continued westbound on Whalley Avenue toward Winthrop Avenue.
Police described the vehicle as a silver early 2000s four-door Accord. The vehicle is missing its driver side mirror and may have damage on the front end of the same side.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6316.
