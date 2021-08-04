(WFSB) - Five men are being recognized for rescuing an overturned boat off the Long Island Sound.
What started as a fishing trip for three teenagers turned into a rescue mission to help overturned boaters, some who couldn’t swim.
Without a doubt, the boys’ quick thinking saved the boaters' lives.
On June 21, Ryan Kelly, Evan Kamoen, and Luke Voegeli heard an SOS call while heading to their fishing spot, Six Mile Reef, off the Clinton coastline.
Instinctively, they knew what they had to do.
"We didn’t really know where they were at first once we heard the call, but then we looked around and saw all these people gathered on the front of this boat," Voegeli says.
Dramatic body cam footage shows what happens when the good Samaritans found the five overturned boaters, some who were elderly and didn’t know how to swim.
"We just kind of jumped right into action and went over there, and saved them as fast as we could," Kelly explained.
The boys knew they couldn't fit all of them onto their boat, so they called for backup and brothers Jeffery and Jason Nosal responded to save the last boater.
"Boating safety and relying on our good Samaritans, and our local port partners is critical to the Coast Guard’s success," Capt. Eva van Camp of the Coast Guard said.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard, along with local and state lawmakers, highlighted the men’s search and rescue efforts, a trend guard members are seeing often.
The branch reports search and rescue calls shot up over thirty percent in the last year as more people look for solace on the water, away from the pandemic.
It still hasn’t sunk in for these young men that many would call them heroes.
They’re modest and flattered by the recognition. They’re just thankful they were able to respond and help when they could.
"It’s just another day on the water. I guess you never really know what’s going to happen," Kamoen added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.