NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Good Samaritans are credited with helping save a man’s life after he suffered a medical incident Newtown last weekend.
On Saturday, it was reported that a man was hit by a car in the area of Mt. Pleasant Road and Tory Lane.
It was later determined the man had suffered a medical emergency as he was riding his bike up the hill.
Bystanders in the area began giving the man CPR and shortly after, police arrived with medical personnel.
An AED machine was used to shock the man and he was brought to Danbury Hospital.
The man survived and is expected to make a full recovery. He has even made arrangements to have his bike picked up from the police department.
