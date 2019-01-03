DANBURY, CT (WFSB) – Firefighters and good Samaritans rescued around 80 puppies after a fire at a pet store in Danbury.
The fire started at a warehouse behind Puppy Love on Lake Avenue Thursday evening.
The warehouse is believed to hold motorcycles and equipment.
According to the Danbury Fire Department, none of the animals appeared to be injured.
No other injuries were reported.
The Animal Control Office is working to safeguard the animals.
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton posted an update about the fire on Facebook.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
