GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - If you live in East Glastonbury, you know about the lights on Fisher Hill.
A gorgeous display of Christmas lights, but yesterday’s storm did some damage that put the annual tradition in jeopardy.
There are more than 120 trees decorated on the property and the lights just recently came back on.
You would not be seeing this right now if strangers didn’t help this homeowner out to clear the property of a giant tree that fell down and destroyed some of the displays.
This is the sign of holiday spirit in action.
These are strangers lending a hand to homeowner Steve Danco to cut up a giant pine tree that was uprooted in yesterdays storm.
The weather destroyed some of the displays, which are not store bought.
They are handmade by Steve with love and care.
"We’ve been doing the display for about ten years here. We like to build our own elements and such and last night, as you can see, this tree fell and took out a lot of our homemade elements that we have created over the years and matter of fact, that was the first tree that I’ve ever decorated here on the property," Danco tells us.
Drone Three captured some of the damage, the massive tree completely uprooted and some of of the displays need to be repaired.
It's typically a display of handcrafted beauty.
It is so popular, it even has its own Facebook page, Lights on Fisher Hill.
People come from all over to check it out.
Now, thanks to the kindness of strangers, which include Cannata Property Services and KCL Property Maintenance, the show will go on.
"So many people reached out and they are here today and it shows people do care and it's touching," added Danco.
It takes Steve eighty hours to put this up each year, so he is grateful for the help he got to not have to redo all that again and also thankful to the owner of restaurant Jersey Mike's who dropped off catering to all those kind workers who gave of their time to keep up a tradition here in East Glastonbury.
