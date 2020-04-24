Good Samaritans pull a man and his dog out a car after a crash in Hartford.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Residents in Hartford jumped into action to help a driver who crashed on Friday.

Police said residents pulled the driver and his dog out of the car after he crashed on Main Street.

The car was flipped on its side, so Good Samaritans had to pull the door open to get the driver out.

It is not believed the driver or the dog were injured in the single-car crash.

