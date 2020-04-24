HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Residents in Hartford jumped into action to help a driver who crashed on Friday.
Police said residents pulled the driver and his dog out of the car after he crashed on Main Street.
#Hartford residents jump into action and pull driver and his 🐕 to safety after single vehicle crash on Main St. -LT.PC pic.twitter.com/6ysOGPqtjB— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) April 24, 2020
The car was flipped on its side, so Good Samaritans had to pull the door open to get the driver out.
It is not believed the driver or the dog were injured in the single-car crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.