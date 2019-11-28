Good Samaritans, State Police pull driver from car fire in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Good Samaritans and state police pulled a driver from a car fire in Rocky Hill on Thursday afternoon.
Rocky Hill fire officials and police responded to a crash on I-91 SB near Exit 24 for a car fire with the driver still inside the car.
Several bystanders and state police pulled the driver from the car and controlled the flames just before fire crews arrived on scene, said fire officials.
Fire officials expressed gratitude for those who stopped and assisted the driver on Thanksgiving.
