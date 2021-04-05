(WFSB) -- Restaurants will be getting a boost when donations are made to Goodwill this month.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association is partnering with the Goodwill of Western & Northern Connecticut to launch 'The Goodwill Give Back.'
For every 5,000 donations to Goodwill this April, the company will donate $1,000 to the Connecticut Restaurant Relief Fund.
The Connecticut Restaurant Relief Fund provides grants to restaurants across the state.
For more information or to find a donation location, click here.
