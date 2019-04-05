HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Infinity Music Hall & Bistro Hartford and Norwalk has been acquired by CT-based GoodWorks Entertainment Group.
GoodWorks, out of Fairfield, is a full-service live entertainment company.
Infinity Music Hall will be re-branded as GoodWorks Infinity.
They aim for more concerts with more big-name acts.
GoodWorks has been the exclusive talent buyers for Fairfield Theatre Company for more than 10 years.
“We intend to grow the concert schedule by capitalizing on our buying power in the regional marketplace,” said Tyler Grill, the CEO and Co-Founder of GoodWorks Entertainment. “Not only will there be more blockbuster standing room only shows, we also will be providing lots of opportunities for developing local bands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.