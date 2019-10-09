(WFSB) -- Believe it or not, there’s only three weeks left until Halloween.
If you have a party to go to, or maybe you're looking for an idea to use for trick-or-treat night, Google has you covered.
Google has compiled a list of 2019’s top Halloween costume searches.
Coming in at the top is the famous clown from this year’s newest ‘IT’ film.
Behind that, the second most popular search is a witch, followed by Spiderman, and a dinosaur.
- IT
- Witch
- Spider-Man
- Dinosaur
- Descendants
- Clown
- Fortnite
- Chucky
- 1980s
- Unicorn
Google also shared the most searched costumes for couples, groups, pets, and babies.
See them all, here.
