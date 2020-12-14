(WFSB) - Users of various Google applications reported outages to a number of services on Monday morning.
Around 8 a.m., however, Google reported on its Workspace website here that its services were restored.
According to Downdetector.com, users reported outages for YouTube, Gmail, Google Classroom, Google Drive, YouTubeTV, Google Maps and Google itself.
Team YouTube's Twitter account posted a response:
"We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now," the tweet read. "Our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news."
We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news.— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020
There's no word on what caused the outage yet.
