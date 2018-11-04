Republicans held a rally in Wallingford on the final weekend before Election Day to encourage voters to get out and vote.
The atmosphere in the room was that of hopeful victory for the Republican Party on Sunday evening where 400 to 500 people packed a warehouse.
Republican State lawmakers have been gaining more seats in the legislature and they said next week they expect to have a Republican governor.
"They understand what 8 years of a Democrat governor and 41 or 43 years of Democratic legislature has done to this state,” said Representative Themis Klarides to the crowd. “It has forced people out."
The son of the late Governor Ella Grasso, Jim Grasso addressed the crowd and said his mother was let down by the Democratic Party.
"This is what Ned Lamont is all about,” said Grasso. “He is a lead weight that will sink the state.”
They said Republicans have been steadily gaining momentum in Connecticut by appealing to voters who want fewer taxes and a better economy.
Republican Bob Stefanowski focused his entire campaign on eliminating the state income tax.
At Sunday’s rally, Stefanowski renewed his campaign mantra.
"I get it all the time. People say, ‘Bob, you are so on message.’ The press is sometimes upset with me. You say the same thing. You know why I say the same thing? Because that's what people care about in this state right now."
For the Republicans, Democrats, and unaffiliated candidates, Monday is the last full day of campaigning and voters can expect the candidates to be traversing the state urging voters to show up on Election Day.
